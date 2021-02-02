NHTSA Forces Tesla's Hand in Recall

Feb. 2, 2021—Tesla has agreed to recall 134,951 vehicles with touchscreen displays that could fail and increase the likelihood of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a recall request to the electric carmaker on Jan. 13 of this year, giving it until Jan. 27 to respond. According to Reuters, Tesla agreed that same day to issue the recall.

The models under recall include 2012-2018 Model S units and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles. The recall will begin March 30.