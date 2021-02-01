CREF Opens Spring Applications

Feb. 1, 2021—The Collision Repair Education Foundation has opened its spring grant application period for high school and post-secondary collision students.

According to a press release, CREF and its industry partners are offering more than $100,000 in opportunities. The scholarship and tool grant opportunities include the CREF Board of Trustees scholarship, Service King Collision Repair scholarship, Fix Auto Tim Clark Memorial scholarship, CCC Information Services scholarship, and more.

Applications can be found here through March 2.