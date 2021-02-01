MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

News

CREF Opens Spring Applications

February 1, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair collision repair education foundation CREF grant scholarship students
hjfhgd

Feb. 1, 2021—The Collision Repair Education Foundation has opened its spring grant application period for high school and post-secondary collision students. 

According to a press release, CREF and its industry partners are offering more than $100,000 in opportunities. The scholarship and tool grant opportunities include the CREF Board of Trustees scholarship, Service King Collision Repair scholarship, Fix Auto Tim Clark Memorial scholarship, CCC Information Services scholarship, and more. 

Applications can be found here through March 2. 

Related Articles

Ed. Foundation Spring Scholarship Applications Close Feb. 15

WIN Scholarship Program Opens Applications

2019 Ed. Foundation Grant, Scholarship Applications Open

You must login or register in order to post a comment.