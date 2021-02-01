Tesla Now Offering Collision Repair

Feb. 1, 2021—Tesla announced on Friday to customers that its service centers now offer certain collision repair services.

Tesla customers were notified of the new services via a message titled "Collision Repair is Here," reports CNBC. The message said the new service offering was an "alternative option to a body shop."

Per the message to customers, "Collision repair services may include: suspension and axle damage, front and rear bumpers, hoods, liftgates and side mirror caps, along with doors, wheels and all glass repairs."

Tesla currently operates 140 locations in North America with plans to add 46 more before the summer. The EV-maker also certifies outside repairers through its Tesla-Approved Body Shop Network.