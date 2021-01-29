CIECA Develops New Committee

Jan. 29, 2021—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association has announced the formation of a new committee dedicated to sharing information and standardizing terminology across the industry.

The new committee, titled the Emerging Technologies Data Standards Committee, is looking for members to join. Both CIECA and non-CIECA members are encouraged to apply here.

“Our goal is for committee members to develop and maintain messaging standards and codes aimed at collision industry technology,” Paulette Reed, CIECA’s technical project manager, says in a press release. “The committee will review new workflows, terminology, and data requirements to help drive the implementation of these new technologies.”