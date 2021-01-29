ABRA Expands in the South and Midwest

MENU

January 29, 2021
Jan. 29, 2021—ABRA Auto Body Repair of America has added four new shops to its network. 

According to a press release, the four new shops are: ABRA Woodstock in Ga.; ABRA Billings in Mont.; ABRA Duluth in Minn.; and ABRA North Liberty in Iowa. 

“I am deeply proud of our ABRA facilities, who have been able to adapt on the fly to the changing demands of our industry,” Mark Wahlin, vice president of franchise development for ABRA, says in the release. “The team has seamlessly enhanced its repair processes to include increased sanitization on key touchpoints and has found ways to safely perform estimates—all to maintain a positive customer experience.”

Founded in Fridley, Minn., ABRA now has more than 55 facilities across the United States. 

 

Image: ABRA North Liberty

