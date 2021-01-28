MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0121Digital EditionOnline Edition

Looking Back at FenderBender Trend Stories from 2015

Where Family Values Meet Competitive Drive

Finding Your Next All-Star Leader

Rising to the Estimator’s Challenge

Snap Shop: Waconia 1Collision

Boggs: Take My Father’s Lead

Cropper: Ever Greater Expectations

Numbers: Who’s Tracking Their KPIs

AirPro Incorporating Software to ID ADAS Calibrations

Make the Most of Technicians' E-time

Rains: Being a Talent Magnet

Predictability Can be Found in Sales Forecasts

News MSO News

Family-Owned CARSTAR Opens in Washington

January 28, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS carstar Collision Repair Shop mso repair facility Technician
dtryugh

Jan. 28, 2021—CARSTAR, a North American MSO, has announced the opening of CARSTAR Port Orchard in Port Orchard, Wash. 

According to a press release, CARSTAR Port Orchard is the second CARSTAR location for owners Pat and Wendy Murray. Their son, Kyle, will also be an owner of the Port Orchard location. 

“This has always been a family business for us, as we run it alongside my brother Tom and his wife,” Pat Murray says in the release. “We are thrilled for our son Kyle to be as interested as we are in the business and he is now the general manager for both locations. Because we’re a family business we sincerely just want to help our community with our premier repair abilities and make sure they are comfortable entrusting us with their vehicles.”

The Port Orchard location is 11,000 square feet and boasts an I-CAR Gold certification. 

 

Image: CARSTAR Port Orchard

Related Articles

CARSTAR Opens Location in N.Y.

Largest-Family Owned Auto Recycler Joins CCC Network

CARSTAR Opens Location in Northwest Wash.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.