Family-Owned CARSTAR Opens in Washington

Jan. 28, 2021—CARSTAR, a North American MSO, has announced the opening of CARSTAR Port Orchard in Port Orchard, Wash.

According to a press release, CARSTAR Port Orchard is the second CARSTAR location for owners Pat and Wendy Murray. Their son, Kyle, will also be an owner of the Port Orchard location.

“This has always been a family business for us, as we run it alongside my brother Tom and his wife,” Pat Murray says in the release. “We are thrilled for our son Kyle to be as interested as we are in the business and he is now the general manager for both locations. Because we’re a family business we sincerely just want to help our community with our premier repair abilities and make sure they are comfortable entrusting us with their vehicles.”

The Port Orchard location is 11,000 square feet and boasts an I-CAR Gold certification.

Image: CARSTAR Port Orchard