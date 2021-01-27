Mitchell Brings on AI Company

Jan. 27, 2021—Mitchell, a technology and information solutions provider, has announced a new partnership with Tractable, an artificial intelligence company that specializes in accident and disaster recovery.

According to a press release, Tractable's AI acts as a human appraiser, using computer vision to examine photos of vehicle damage. Just seconds after photos are submitted, the AI returns a list of part-level repair operations, quickening cycle times.

“By collaborating with Tractable, bringing them into our Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform, and combining Tractable’s AI engine with Mitchell Intelligent Estimating, customers can access an advanced, turnkey solution,” Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and AI at Mitchell, says in the release.