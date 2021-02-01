This Week in Business Strategies

Feb. 2, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

5 Ways Leaders Can Prepare for the 2021 Workplace... — Inc.

LinkedIn executives hypothesize about 2021 and share insights to help business owners plan.

3 Workplace Changes We Can't Afford to Lose — Entrepreneur

Has your business developed any good habits during the pandemic? Find out.

When Should You Collaborate With the Competition? — Harvard Business Review

Read about Australian wine growers and avocado farmers to find out.