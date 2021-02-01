This Week in Business Strategies
Feb. 2, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
5 Ways Leaders Can Prepare for the 2021 Workplace... — Inc.
LinkedIn executives hypothesize about 2021 and share insights to help business owners plan.
3 Workplace Changes We Can't Afford to Lose — Entrepreneur
Has your business developed any good habits during the pandemic? Find out.
When Should You Collaborate With the Competition? — Harvard Business Review
Read about Australian wine growers and avocado farmers to find out.