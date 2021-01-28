This Week in Leadership Tactics

Jan. 28, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

What To Do When A Top Job Candidate Has Another Offer — Inc.

This article answers five reader-submitted questions to better navigate the workplace.

5 Inspiring Lessons From the Life of Oprah Winfrey — Entrepreneur

Winfrey is a best-selling author, television host, and worth billions; there are worse people to learn from.

Giving Critical Feedback Is Even Harder Remotely — Harvard Business Review

Even the tough lessons must be learned. Here are some tips on how to provide constructive criticism during isolation.