This Week in Leadership Tactics

January 28, 2021
leadership tactics

Jan. 28, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

What To Do When A Top Job Candidate Has Another OfferInc. 

This article answers five reader-submitted questions to better navigate the workplace.

5 Inspiring Lessons From the Life of Oprah Winfrey — Entrepreneur

Winfrey is a best-selling author, television host, and worth billions; there are worse people to learn from. 

Giving Critical Feedback Is Even Harder Remotely — Harvard Business Review  

Even the tough lessons must be learned. Here are some tips on how to provide constructive criticism during isolation. 

