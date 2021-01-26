MENU

News MSO News

Caliber Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

January 26, 2021
rtdyg

Jan. 26, 2021—Caliber appointed Aylwin B. Lewis to its board of directors, effective yesterday. 

According to a press release, Lewis began his career as an assistant manager at a local Jack in the Box, and has since gone on to hold executive positions with Kmart, Sears, and Yum! Lewis has also served on a variety of boards with companies like Halliburton, Red Robin, and the Walt Disney Company. Most recently, he worked as former chairman, president, and CEO of Potbelly.

In his new role with Caliber, Lewis will help to oversee the company's 1,200 service centers.

“We are thrilled to have Aylwin join the Caliber board and we welcome him to our family,” Steve H. Grimshaw, Caliber’s executive chairman, says in the release. “Aylwin’s extensive leadership experience and track record of driving growth with multi-unit brands make him a terrific addition to our board."

