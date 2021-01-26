Pro Spot Brings on New Distributor

Jan. 26, 2021—Pro Spot International, a welding systems manufacturer, has announced a new distributor, Collision Tools Inc.

According to a press release, Collision Tools Inc. is a provider of sales, training, and technical support and distributes across New England—Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

“I’ve been involved with the collision repair industry for many years and I have always admired and been impressed by the Pro Spot products, innovation and the company," Jack Walters, president of Collision Tools, Inc., says in the release. "Becoming a part of Pro Spot is an easy transition for me and our team and we’re very excited to become involved with such an industry leading company as Pro Spot”.