Crash Champions Rebrands SoCal MSO

Jan. 22, 2021—Crash Champions has officially rebranded one of its latest acquisitions, Fountain Valley Bodyworks.

Acquired last fall, Fountain Valley Bodyworks and its multiple locations will now function under the Crash Champions banner. According to a press release, employee uniforms, building signage, and even color schemes at the shops were transitioned to Crash Champions.

“Bringing Fountain Valley under the Crash Champions brand is the final step in cementing our position as the leading collision repair provider in Southern California,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, says in the release.