OptiCat Brings Flexfab On Board

Jan. 21, 2021—OptiCat, a supplier of cataloging data services, recently announced the addition of Flexfab, a global manufacturer of silicone and rubber products, to its network.

According to a press release, more heavy duty truck parts data receivers are requesting high-quality digital product data to conform to the Auto Care Product Information Exchange Standard (PIES). The addition of Flexfab will help OptiCat bring its consumers more product information in a standardized, digital format.

“We are proud that Flexfab has chosen to join OptiCat and use our network to provide their customers with their standardized digital product information,” Don McEntee, OptiCat director of sales and marketing, says in the release. “Flexfab has recently updated all of their digital content, and we’re excited to help them easily share this new rich content with their customers."