Luma III Debuts Paint Product Bundles

Jan. 20, 2021—Luma III, a manufacturer of automotive paint booth products, has launched its new, easy-to-use website.

The website now includes sections directing users to its community projects, like partnering with tech schools and connecting with resellers, according to a press release.

In addition to the re-envisioned website, Luma III now offers product bundles. The three bundle options are: the Painter Deluxe bundle, which includes a spray suit and air hose hang system; the Painter Premium bundle, which includes a spray suit and the Aurora 2 LED spray gun light; and the Painter Pro bundle, which includes the spray suit, air hose system, and the spray gun light.