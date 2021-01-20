MENU

News

Luma III Debuts Paint Product Bundles

January 20, 2021
Jan. 20, 2021—Luma III, a manufacturer of automotive paint booth products, has launched its new, easy-to-use website

The website now includes sections directing users to its community projects, like partnering with tech schools and connecting with resellers, according to a press release. 

In addition to the re-envisioned website, Luma III now offers product bundles. The three bundle options are: the Painter Deluxe bundle, which includes a spray suit and air hose hang system; the Painter Premium bundle, which includes a spray suit and the Aurora 2 LED spray gun light; and the Painter Pro bundle, which includes the spray suit, air hose system, and the spray gun light. 

