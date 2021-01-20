Study Warns Drivers in These States

Jan. 20, 2021—A recent study identified the best and worst driving states using 31 different metrics including gas prices, the rate of car theft, and available repair facilities.

California, Washington, New Jersey, and Colorado are some of the worst states in which to drive, due to high levels of traffic, car theft, and gas prices, according to WalletHub.

The best states for driving, according to the study, include Iowa, North Carolina, Indiana, and in first place, Texas. The top-ranking states have lower maintenance costs, fewer precipitation days, and an abundance of repair shops.