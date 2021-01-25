MENU

This Week in Business Strategies

January 25, 2021
Jan. 25, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

4 Keys to Building A Winner-Take-Most CompanyInc. 

Stay at the cutting edge of your field with these quick tips your competitors won't read. 

10 Reasons Deals Collapse — Entrepreneur

Trouble closing deals? This article could help you figure out why. 

Does Business Need a New Model?Harvard Business Review  

This article topples the public corporation, leaving a new enterprise in its wake. 

