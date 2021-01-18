MENU

EVs: Boom or Bust?

January 18, 2021
Jan. 18, 2021—A recent New York Times story attributed the slow adoption of electric vehicles to their higher cost up front. 

However, according to the article, new data published last week shows that electric cars cost less than internal combustion engines over their lifetimes. 

Electric cars have lower maintenance costs, notes the article, due to their battery-electric engines, which have fewer moving parts that can break down. Electric vehicles also reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, making them better for the environment over time. 

