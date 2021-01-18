Fix Network Adds Facility

Jan. 18, 2021—ProColor Collision Mississauga Central, located in Ontario, was recently added to Fix Network.

The 20,000-square-foot ProColor Collision facility is owned by Sam Maharaj, who began in the automotive industry in 1977, reports glassBYTEs.

“We recognize the tremendous power that an established global network and its processes can bring to our own operations. By aligning ourselves with Fix Network, we are keen to elevate our game and create our own niche in the competitive collision repair business," says Maharaj.