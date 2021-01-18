MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0121Digital EditionOnline Edition

Looking Back at FenderBender Trend Stories from 2015

Where Family Values Meet Competitive Drive

Finding Your Next All-Star Leader

Rising to the Estimator’s Challenge

Snap Shop: Waconia 1Collision

Boggs: Take My Father’s Lead

Cropper: Ever Greater Expectations

Numbers: Who’s Tracking Their KPIs

AirPro Incorporating Software to ID ADAS Calibrations

Make the Most of Technicians' E-time

Rains: Being a Talent Magnet

Predictability Can be Found in Sales Forecasts

News MSO News

Fix Network Adds Facility

January 18, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition automotive industry expansion Fix Network mso ProColor Collision
k.kjkljk

Jan. 18, 2021—ProColor Collision Mississauga Central, located in Ontario, was recently added to Fix Network. 

The 20,000-square-foot ProColor Collision facility is owned by Sam Maharaj, who began in the automotive industry in 1977, reports glassBYTEs.

“We recognize the tremendous power that an established global network and its processes can bring to our own operations. By aligning ourselves with Fix Network, we are keen to elevate our game and create our own niche in the competitive collision repair business," says Maharaj.

Related Articles

Fix Network Ontario Welcomes Fix Auto Toronto

Fix Network World Announces U.S. VP of Sales

Fix Auto Adds Three-Shop Calif. MSO

You must login or register in order to post a comment.