Kelley Blue Book Names 2021's Best Auto Technology

Jan. 18, 2021—Kelley Blue Book recently released its list of 10 Best Automotive Technologies of 2021, pointing out some of the most innovative in-vehicle features that are predicted to become industry staples, according to a press release.

Several features highlighted—including connected mobile apps, teen driver technology, wireless smartphone charging, and stolen vehicle tracking software—were designed to make life on the road easier and avoid causing driver distraction.

The full list includes: