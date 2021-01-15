Kelley Blue Book Names 2021's Best Auto Technology

MENU

on phone in car

Jan. 18, 2021—Kelley Blue Book recently released its list of 10 Best Automotive Technologies of 2021, pointing out some of the most innovative in-vehicle features that are predicted to become industry staples, according to a press release. 

Several features highlighted—including connected mobile apps, teen driver technology, wireless smartphone charging, and stolen vehicle tracking software—were designed to make life on the road easier and avoid causing driver distraction. 

The full list includes:

  1. Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS)
  2. Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
  3. Connected Mobile Apps/Digital Key: Apps that can remotely lock and unlock the doors, check the fuel level and tire pressure, and even remotely start the car are expected to remain popular. 
  4. Teen Driver Technology: The technology, which is exclusive to General Motors, allows owners to be notified if the car is driven over a certain speed or if seatbelts aren't in use, and to set a volume limit on the sound system.
  5. Exit warnings to protect cyclists
  6. Wireless smartphone charging and connectivity
  7. 360-Degree cameras: Cameras on every side of the car will enable a virtual top-down view of a vehicle's surroundings
  8. Video rearview mirrors
  9. Stolen vehicle tracking software: Built-in tracking technology will enable a vehicle's exact location to be found for law enforcement to recover it.
  10. Blind-Spot view monitors
     

