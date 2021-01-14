Recycled Rides Names New Leadership

Jan. 14, 2021—The National Auto Body Council announced Sandi Freeman is the new program manager of its Recycled Rides initiative.

Freeman, who was previously manager of replacement accounts for Hertz, has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. According to a press release, she replaced Linda Sulkala, who retired at the end of 2020.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Sandi Freeman to the National Auto Body Council team,” Bill Garoutte, NABC president and CEO, says in the release. “Her experience, enthusiasm and leadership, along with her fresh perspective on this flagship program, will be a tremendous asset as we continue to improve and expand our efforts to provide those in need with reliable transportation.”