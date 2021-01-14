Feds Push Tesla to Issue Recall

Jan. 14, 2021—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking Tesla to recall some 158,000 vehicles due to a touch screen that can fail after years of use.

Model S sedans and Model X sport-utility vehicles were named in a Jan. 13 letter sent to the automaker requesting a recall. The malfunctioning touch screens can affect safety features such as back-up cameras and defogging measures, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Tesla is not required to recall the vehicles, but if the automaker chooses not to, it must provide a letter of explanation as to why.