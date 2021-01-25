MENU

Training and Support for ADAS Calibrations

January 25, 2021
Mike Munzenrider
No Comments
Jan. XX, 2021—AirPro Diagnostics earlier this month announced it was partnering with Car ADAS Solutions to provide collision repair shops with "turn-key calibration solutions" that include "set-up, training, implementation, support, and validation of calibration services.

According to a press release, the companies are the first in the industry to offer such a "complete solution" for calibrating advanced driver-assistance systems following a crash.

Speaking to FenderBender, AirPro executive vice president of business development, Eric Newell, says the offerings will be available this month and will be more significantly rolled out near the end of quarter one of this year.

He says AirPro and Car ADAS are aiming to help the collision repair industry better understand ADAS calibration.

"One of our core focuses is an education piece, internally, and more importantly, externally," says Newell. "The largest gap that we have as repairers, and as an industry, is a general understanding around ADAS calibrations."

"It's not that [shops] don't want to do it," he says. "It's that they have no clue how to do it and when to do it."

Beyond that gap of understanding, per the press release, ADAS calibration can be a new profit center for shops.

Through the program, Car ADAS Solutions provides employee training for technicians to managers, as well as equipment for calibrations, launch support, quality control, and a network of experts, the press release says. The calibrations are supported by AirPro.

"Through this partnership we're providing the diagnostic support," says Newell. "We're still doing what we do best, which is remote diagnostics, and Car ADAS is doing what they do best, training and implementation."

There are multiple levels of training available for technicians, estimators, and managers, he says, and training will include both web-based and in-person certification programs. 

 

Mike Munzenrider is the associate editor of FenderBender, where he oversees the publication's content.

