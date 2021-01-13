MENU

asTech Acquires Aftermarket Solutions Company

January 13, 2021
Jan. 13, 2021—asTech, the Texas-based diagnostic center, has acquired BlueDriver, a provider of direct-to-consumer aftermarket diagnostic tools. 

BlueDriver's diagnostic tool is able to match a vehicle's make, model, and trouble code to a specific fix from a repair database. According to a press release, with the acquisition, asTech is now the only company to offer both quick-scan and full diagnostic calibration capabilities.

“BlueDriver is a highly strategic acquisition and allows asTech to augment its service offering with aftermarket diagnostic capabilities. The addition will assist asTech in executing on its global multi-tier tool strategy and expand its offering in the automotive repair ecosystem into mechanical, whole auction, fleet, retail, and eCommerce markets,” Paul Cifelli, managing director of asTech parent company, Kinderhook Industries, says in the press release.

