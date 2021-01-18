This Week in Business Strategies

Jan. 18, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 CEOs On The Most Unexpected Lessons They Learned in 2020 — Fast Company

CEOs from VSCO, DocuSign, Peace Out Skincare, and more, share what they've learned over the last year.

Pivoting During the Pandemic: How These Businesses Succeeded — Entrepreneur

This past year has proven that life is full of the unexpected, here are three conditions for a successful business pivot.

Creating a Post-Covid Business Plan — Harvard Business Review

If you haven't stopped to plan for your business after the pandemic, now is the time.