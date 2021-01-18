MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0121Digital EditionOnline Edition

Looking Back at FenderBender Trend Stories from 2015

Where Family Values Meet Competitive Drive

Finding Your Next All-Star Leader

Rising to the Estimator’s Challenge

Snap Shop: Waconia 1Collision

Boggs: Take My Father’s Lead

Cropper: Ever Greater Expectations

Numbers: Who’s Tracking Their KPIs

AirPro Incorporating Software to ID ADAS Calibrations

Make the Most of Technicians' E-time

Rains: Being a Talent Magnet

Predictability Can be Found in Sales Forecasts

This Week in Business Strategies

January 18, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS business management business planning Business strategies Entrepreneur magazine growing a business Harvard Business Review Inc.
dfgsdfg

Jan. 18, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 CEOs On The Most Unexpected Lessons They Learned in 2020Fast Company 

CEOs from VSCO, DocuSign, Peace Out Skincare, and more, share what they've learned over the last year. 

Pivoting During the Pandemic: How These Businesses SucceededEntrepreneur

This past year has proven that life is full of the unexpected, here are three conditions for a successful business pivot. 

Creating a Post-Covid Business Plan — Harvard Business Review  

If you haven't stopped to plan for your business after the pandemic, now is the time. 

Related Articles

This Week in Business Strategies

This Week in Business Strategies

You must login or register in order to post a comment.