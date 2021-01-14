MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

Jan. 14, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The Company Owns the TalentInc. 

Each company wants to retain top talent, but this article reminds you not to hoard top talent, which sends the wrong message. 

4 Life-Saving Traits To Leading Teams That Can Survive AnythingEntrepreneur

This piece takes cues from explorer Ernest Shackleton to guide your employees through unprecedented times.  

Good Leadership Is About Asking Good QuestionsHarvard Business Review  

Whether you're in the hiring process, or in the middle of a crisis, exceptional leaders ask the right questions. 

