This Week in Leadership Tactics

Jan. 14, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The Company Owns the Talent — Inc.

Each company wants to retain top talent, but this article reminds you not to hoard top talent, which sends the wrong message.

4 Life-Saving Traits To Leading Teams That Can Survive Anything — Entrepreneur

This piece takes cues from explorer Ernest Shackleton to guide your employees through unprecedented times.

Good Leadership Is About Asking Good Questions — Harvard Business Review

Whether you're in the hiring process, or in the middle of a crisis, exceptional leaders ask the right questions.