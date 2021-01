Jan. 12, 2021—Volkswagen will recall more than 50,000 Golf models due to software malfunctions that may increase the likelihood of a crash.

According to Automotive News Europe, the Golf was the top-selling car in Europe for almost all of 2020. Now, software issues are affecting the infotainment system and reverse camera in the popular vehicle.

As of now, the recall is not mandatory but a "voluntary service measure," according to a VW spokesperson.