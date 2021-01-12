MENU

News

AirPro Collaboration Will Bring ADAS Training to Shops

January 12, 2021
Jan. 12, 2021—AirPro Diagnostics is collaborating with Car ADAS Solutions with the goal of delivering calibration solutions to shops. 

According to a press release, AirPro and Car ADAS Solutions "will assist shops in becoming ADAS calibration experts, by providing training and a network of experts to continuously support them along the way." Support includes set-up, training, implementation, and validation of calibration services.

"The partnership of AirPro and Car ADAS Solutions helps repairers not only service vehicles properly, we guide customers into a new revenue stream,” Greg Peeters, CEO and founder of Car ADAS, says in the release. “We teach customers how to properly calibrate vehicles, mitigate liability, improve cycle time, quality, and bottom line.” 

 

 

 

 

