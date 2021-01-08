Drinking and Driving Survey Shows Insurance Misconceptions

Jan. 8, 2021—A recently released survey of Americans on drinking and driving during the pandemic revealed some interesting information, especially when it comes to auto insurance.

The survey, put out by Value Penguin and Lending Tree, found that 44 percent of respondents thought their insurance would cover a crash that resulted from alcohol impairment, but, as pointed out in the survey report, insurance only covers those injured by an intoxicated driver.

In all, 4 in 10 people admitted to driving after drinking, according to the online survey conducted last month. Broken down by sex, 56 percent of men said they'd driven after drinking, while 29 percent of women said they had done so.