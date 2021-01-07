MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0121Digital EditionOnline Edition

Looking Back at FenderBender Trend Stories from 2015

Where Family Values Meet Competitive Drive

Finding Your Next All-Star Leader

Rising to the Estimator’s Challenge

Snap Shop: Waconia 1Collision

Boggs: Take My Father’s Lead

Cropper: Ever Greater Expectations

Numbers: Who’s Tracking Their KPIs

AirPro Incorporating Software to ID ADAS Calibrations

Make the Most of Technicians' E-time

Rains: Being a Talent Magnet

Predictability Can be Found in Sales Forecasts

News

Driven Brands Announces Potential Stock Price

January 7, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS driven brands Driven Brands Holdings DRVN IPO NASDAQ
jtyhgf

Jan. 7, 2021—Today, Driven Brands Holdings Inc., the parent company of a number of collision repair brands, launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering.

According to a press release, Driven Brands, which will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market as "DRVN," is offering 38,000 shares of its common stock, which is expected to go for $17 to $20 per share. The proceeds from the IPO and other cash would go to pay off outstanding debt.

Worldwide, Driven Brands operates 4,100 locations in 15 countries. The company reports $900 in revenue on $3 billion worth of sales from all its holdings. In the collision repair realm, Driven Brands does business under the Abra, CARSTAR, Fix Auto USA, and Maaco brand names.

Related Articles

Driven Brands Owner Considering Sale

Driven Brands Cites 'Our Opportunity' in $100M IPO

Jose Costa to Step Down as Driven Brands Group President

You must login or register in order to post a comment.