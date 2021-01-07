Driven Brands Announces Potential Stock Price

Jan. 7, 2021—Today, Driven Brands Holdings Inc., the parent company of a number of collision repair brands, launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering.

According to a press release, Driven Brands, which will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market as "DRVN," is offering 38,000 shares of its common stock, which is expected to go for $17 to $20 per share. The proceeds from the IPO and other cash would go to pay off outstanding debt.

Worldwide, Driven Brands operates 4,100 locations in 15 countries. The company reports $900 in revenue on $3 billion worth of sales from all its holdings. In the collision repair realm, Driven Brands does business under the Abra, CARSTAR, Fix Auto USA, and Maaco brand names.