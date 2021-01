Jan. 7, 2021—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair has collaborated with Audi of America to expand its educational training programs.

According to a press release, seven new courses have been added; four regarding ADAS calibrations and the remaining three deal with electric and hybrid vehicles.

I-CAR certified shops must complete their HEV/BEV training by Jan. 31, followed by the ADAS courses, which are due March 31, 2021, per the press release.