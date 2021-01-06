All 'Hail' Chief Collision Technology

Jan. 6, 2021—Chief Collision Technology, a manufacturer of collision repair tools, will soon offer an automated hail claim management solution with the launch of Constellation.

Constellation is a mobile system that scans vehicles, identifies hail dents, and calculates the size per dent, estimating the cost of repairing the vehicle.

According to a press release, the technology will provide shops, insurers, and fleet managers alike a hail solution that begins with the notice of loss all the way through the vehicle repair.