News

Auto Body Association of Texas Backs DEG

January 6, 2021
KEYWORDS Auto Body Association of Texas Database Enhancement Gateway estimate sponsor Sponsorship Technician
Jan. 6, 2021—The Auto Body Association of Texas has been added as the latest gold-level sponsor of the Database Enhancement Gateway. 

Users of the database are able to use the free online resource to identify and resolve inaccurate information found in estimating systems, according to a press release. 

“We are all really proud to recognize ABAT for sponsoring with a generous contribution to help invest in industry resources that are having a positive impact on their membership," Danny Gredinberg, administrator for DEG, says in the release. "ABAT’s support of our program helps to maintain the DEG as a free resource for the Collision Repair Industry, and is a true testament to the commitment the ABAT board of directors has made to their member base.”

