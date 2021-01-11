MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0121Digital EditionOnline Edition

Looking Back at FenderBender Trend Stories from 2015

Where Family Values Meet Competitive Drive

Finding Your Next All-Star Leader

Rising to the Estimator’s Challenge

Snap Shop: Waconia 1Collision

Boggs: Take My Father’s Lead

Cropper: Ever Greater Expectations

Numbers: Who’s Tracking Their KPIs

AirPro Incorporating Software to ID ADAS Calibrations

Make the Most of Technicians' E-time

Rains: Being a Talent Magnet

Predictability Can be Found in Sales Forecasts

News

This Week in Business Strategies

January 11, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS business management business model business planning Business strategies Forbes Inc Small Business
drtygu

Jan. 11, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 New Year's Resolutions For Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses At The End Of A Very Tough YearForbes 

Take inventory, take a breath, and tackle 2021 with these resolutions. 

Employee Retention: 4 Tips to Help Keep Your Top Talent  — Entrepreneur

Grow your business while keeping your top talent with hints from this article. 

The Secret to Becoming a Market LeaderHarvard Business Review  

This article reminds you to cast aside distractions and remember who is in control. 

Related Articles

This Week in Business Strategies

This Week in Business Strategies

You must login or register in order to post a comment.