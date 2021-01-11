This Week in Business Strategies

Jan. 11, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 New Year's Resolutions For Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses At The End Of A Very Tough Year — Forbes

Take inventory, take a breath, and tackle 2021 with these resolutions.

Employee Retention: 4 Tips to Help Keep Your Top Talent — Entrepreneur

Grow your business while keeping your top talent with hints from this article.

The Secret to Becoming a Market Leader — Harvard Business Review

This article reminds you to cast aside distractions and remember who is in control.