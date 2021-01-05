Daimler Fined Millions by Feds

Jan. 5, 2021—Daimler has agreed to pay up to $30 million to the U.S. government for delayed vehicle recalls.

According to NASDAQ, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in 2018 in which 464,000 vehicles were under recall, and Daimler Trucks North America failed to promptly recall the vehicles.

Now, Daimler Trucks will pay $10 million upfront with an additional $5 million spent on projects aimed at strengthening vehicle safety. An additional $15 million fine will become payable if the automaker does not obey a consent order.