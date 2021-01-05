MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0121Digital EditionOnline Edition

Looking Back at FenderBender Trend Stories from 2015

Where Family Values Meet Competitive Drive

Finding Your Next All-Star Leader

Rising to the Estimator’s Challenge

Snap Shop: Waconia 1Collision

Boggs: Take My Father’s Lead

Cropper: Ever Greater Expectations

Numbers: Who’s Tracking Their KPIs

AirPro Incorporating Software to ID ADAS Calibrations

Make the Most of Technicians' E-time

Rains: Being a Talent Magnet

Predictability Can be Found in Sales Forecasts

News

Daimler Fined Millions by Feds

January 5, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Daimler fine NHTSA recall alert safety recall vehicle safety
edrfhg

Jan. 5, 2021—Daimler has agreed to pay up to $30 million to the U.S. government for delayed vehicle recalls. 

According to NASDAQ, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in 2018 in which 464,000 vehicles were under recall, and Daimler Trucks North America failed to promptly recall the vehicles.

Now, Daimler Trucks will pay $10 million upfront with an additional $5 million spent on projects aimed at strengthening vehicle safety. An additional $15 million fine will become payable if the automaker does not obey a consent order.  

 

Related Articles

Feds: 'Do Not Drive' Ford, Mazda Trucks With Defective Air Bags

Report: FCA Owes Millions for Fuel Economy Issues

Ford Fined in China During Trade Fight

You must login or register in order to post a comment.