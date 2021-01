Quality Collision Acquires Master Collision

Jan. 5, 2021—Quality Collision Group bought Master Collision Group, as reported by Focus Advisors, which represented Master Collision Group in its sale.

Master Collision Group currently operates four locations in the Minneapolis, Minn., area, and was in the process of acquiring a fifth location during the sale, according to a press release. All five locations will continue to operate under the Master Collision brand name.

“Master Collision is the epitome of our growth strategy—quality people, quality locations and quality relationships. We are proud to carry on the Master legacy by building it into a top service provider in the Twin Cities,” Jerod Guerin, CEO of Quality Collision Group, says in the release.