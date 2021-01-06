MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0121Digital EditionOnline Edition

Looking Back at FenderBender Trend Stories from 2015

Where Family Values Meet Competitive Drive

Finding Your Next All-Star Leader

Rising to the Estimator’s Challenge

Snap Shop: Waconia 1Collision

Boggs: Take My Father’s Lead

Cropper: Ever Greater Expectations

Numbers: Who’s Tracking Their KPIs

AirPro Incorporating Software to ID ADAS Calibrations

Make the Most of Technicians' E-time

Rains: Being a Talent Magnet

Predictability Can be Found in Sales Forecasts

News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

January 6, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
ADAPT

Jan. 6, 2021—To begin the new year, ADAPT looks at some of the fundamental shifts happening in the automotive aftermarket.

 

Is Data the New Oil?

Knowing how to collect and use data is going to be a major part of the modern economy. This is how companies are taking advantage.

 

The Strategic Side of ADAS

From knowing when to invest to reaching the right market, this webinar from ADAPT sibling Ratchet+Wrench includes strong strategic advice from an operator who has been through it.

 

Building an Intelligent Manufacturing Platform

Automation is on the rise, and with it comes artificial intelligence. But there are many building blocks that must be scaled in order to have a fully-functional, intelligent manufacturing plant. 

Recommended Products

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

2018 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

2019 Industry Survey: Tech & Tools

Related Articles

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

You must login or register in order to post a comment.