MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0121Digital EditionOnline Edition

Looking Back at FenderBender Trend Stories from 2015

Where Family Values Meet Competitive Drive

Finding Your Next All-Star Leader

Rising to the Estimator’s Challenge

Snap Shop: Waconia 1Collision

Boggs: Take My Father’s Lead

Cropper: Ever Greater Expectations

Numbers: Who’s Tracking Their KPIs

AirPro Incorporating Software to ID ADAS Calibrations

Make the Most of Technicians' E-time

Rains: Being a Talent Magnet

Predictability Can be Found in Sales Forecasts

News

Burglar Tries to Boost Keys From Shop

December 31, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS burglary Collision Repair Industry maaco
Police Car

Dec. 31, 2020—A 28-year-old man was arraigned yesterday in New Jersey for allegedly breaking into a Middletown Township collision repair shop and attempting to steal car keys and a vehicle.

LevittownNow.com reports the man allegedly entered a Maaco Collision Repair and Auto through the back window the morning of Sunday, Nov. 22. He attempted to steal six programmable electronic car keys to six different vehicles, and take off in a 2020 Chevy Malibu that was in the shop's detail bay.

The man was arrested for an un-related warrant, LevittownNow.com reports, and allegedly admitted to police that he carried out the burglary. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, receiving stolen property, attempted theft, and attempted receiving stolen property.

The man is being held on $100,000 bond.

Related Articles

Connecticut Veterans Benefit from Keys to Progress Event

The Keys to Keeping a Shop Afloat During Crises

Trump Administration Tries to Block Chinese Tech in Advanced Cars

You must login or register in order to post a comment.