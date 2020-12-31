Burglar Tries to Boost Keys From Shop

Dec. 31, 2020—A 28-year-old man was arraigned yesterday in New Jersey for allegedly breaking into a Middletown Township collision repair shop and attempting to steal car keys and a vehicle.

LevittownNow.com reports the man allegedly entered a Maaco Collision Repair and Auto through the back window the morning of Sunday, Nov. 22. He attempted to steal six programmable electronic car keys to six different vehicles, and take off in a 2020 Chevy Malibu that was in the shop's detail bay.

The man was arrested for an un-related warrant, LevittownNow.com reports, and allegedly admitted to police that he carried out the burglary. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, receiving stolen property, attempted theft, and attempted receiving stolen property.

The man is being held on $100,000 bond.