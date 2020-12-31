Miss. Tech School Receives Toyota Grant

Dec. 31, 2020—A technical school in Mississippi received a grant from Toyota to support its collision repair students.

The Itawamba County Times reports that the Itawamba Career and Technical Center received $24,000 from Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Mississippi to "strengthen the quality of training" for collision repair and automotive service students.

The cash will be used to achieve and maintain ASE certification at the school, which will in turn be able to set up high school students to become ASE certified.

“Our goal is to help develop a robust workforce in Northeast Mississippi, and this accreditation will give high school seniors a strong foundation for employment after graduation," Emily Lauder, Toyota vice president of administration, says in the newspaper story.