News

State Farm DRP Shops to be Required to use CCC

December 31, 2020
Mike Munzenrider
No Comments
KEYWORDS CCC direct repair programs drp estimating systems State Farm
State Farm HQ

Dec. 31, 2020—State Farm next year will require its Select Service collision repair shops, which are part of its direct repair program, to use CCC.

Repairer Driven News first reported the development, which was announced to State Farm DRP shops in an email on Monday . A CCC spokesperson confirmed the move to FenderBender. Shops will be required to use the platform by April 1.

Per the email sent to shops, State Farm says it 's making the move to head off "inconsistencies and duplication" that can result from its DRP shops using varied estimating systems.

The CCC spokesperson in an email statement to FenderBender says the platform has long worked with State Farm and that CCC will be proactive in getting shops up to speed.

"CCC has worked with State Farm for more than 25 years and has worked with most of the repair facilities within their network for many years as well," the statement says. "Repair facilities new to CCC ONE will experience a simple onboarding and implementation process, ensuring they can get value from their new technology quickly. By being on CCC ONE and the CCC network, repair facilities can support the State Farm program and other DRP programs in which they participate."

The spokesperson says shops shops that make the switch to CCC will be able to be live on the platform within 24 hours, and that shops that need to switch platforms should "begin the onboarding process soon to ensure they are ready and proficient as a participant on the State Farm program"

 

