Bentley Techs Tinker Among 300K Bees

December 30, 2020
Dec. 30, 2020—An 80-year-old Bentley facility in Crewe, U.K. aims to reduce emissions in any way it can.

The facility is home to 30,800 solar panels, an on-site water recycling system, and over 300,000 bees. According to ABC News, the facility also installed a "living wall" consisting of plants that will produce roughly 88 pounds of oxygen. 

"We see [sustainability] as an opportunity, not a threat," Bentley's chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark, told ABC reporters. The automaker will release its first all-electric model in 2025 and aims to be completely carbon-neutral by 2030. 

 

 

Image: ABC News, Bentley Motors

 

