Facepay Partners with Pit Crew Co-op

Dec. 30, 2020—Facepay, a contactless pay technology company, has partnered with Pit Crew Co-op to add customer rewards programs.

Users of the 0 percent fee payment system can now add on a comprehensive rewards card program to encourage referrals and boost customer retention, according to a press release.

Todd Westerlund, chief revenue officer at Facepay, and Jeff Rudnick, executive director of the Pit Crew CoOp, announced their partnership as a way for Facepay customers to easily take advantage of the many benefits of a customer rewards program.

“Pit Crew and Facepay are both 100 percent focused on doing what's right for shop owners and for the shop owners’ clients,” Rudnick says in the release. “Because of the COVID-19 virus, contactless payment really has become essential, and I’m excited to partner with a trusted company providing that.”

Facepay technology eliminates credit card fees by facilitating transactions through direct debit, as long as customers opt into the service. Each customer can then choose to spend their rewards on future services and repairs, or to give back to a non-profit or community organization.