Dec. 28, 2020—Driven Brands filed for an initial public offering to raise $100 million.

According to a report by Renaissance Capital, the company first made a confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in March to take company shares public. The company boasts 4,100 locations across all brands and brought in $798 million in revenue in the 2020 fiscal year.

Driven Brands includes Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke, Carstar, Maaco and others.