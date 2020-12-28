GM Issues Recall for Scores of Vehicles

Dec. 28, 2020—General Motors is recalling some 840,000 vehicles due to seat belt defects and suspension problems.

The seat belt recall is for 624,000 vehicles, affecting 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500s, and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks, reports ABC news. Also included in the recall for suspension problems are the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Yukon XL, and the 2020 and 2021 models of the Silverado 2500 and 3500, as well as the GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500.

Owners of these models should expect a notice around Feb. 15 when replacement parts are expected to become available.