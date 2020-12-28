Sherwin-Williams' Latest Calendar is Ready for 2021

Dec. 28, 2020—Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced the completion of its annual calendar for 2021.

The cover of the 2021 calendar features Andretti Autosport's #26 Gainbridge IndyCar, which, according to a press release, is the first and only sponsored car to be painted in the Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat system at the Indianapolis 500.

“The quality of the submissions for the 2021 calendar truly captures the talent of Sherwin-Williams customers across the United States making it a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts,” Brian Gallagher, president and general manager of Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes, says in the release. “We congratulate the 12 winning vehicles and thank everyone who participated in the annual contest.”

Image: Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes