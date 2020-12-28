This Week in Business Strategies

Dec. 28, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

8 Keys to Building Business Momentum With Limited Resources — Inc.

This past year proved that everything can change in an instant, so do the most with the least with helpful hints from this article.

Load Up Your Sales Funnel With Leads for 2021 With These Actionable Tips — Entrepreneur

The best way to reach your 2021 goals is by planning ahead now.

How Long Can a Company Thrive Doing Just One Thing? — Harvard Business Review

Slack, a business messaging app, has been sold, leaving many to wonder if their platform should offer more features.