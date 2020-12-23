Autel Announces ADAS Equipment

Dec. 23, 2020—Autel has released a new product intended to streamline the calibration of advanced driver assistance systems, the Autel Intelligent ADAS IA800.

The Intelligent ADAS AI800 comes equipped with six high-resolution cameras to ensure that OE specifications for calibrations are met each time. The system includes the industry's "most extensive" camera, radar, lidar, and night vision calibration coverage, per a press release.

The Intelligent ADAS AI800 saves technicians' time and ensures safe and proper repairs. Autel has yet to announce a release date for its Intelligent ADAS AI800.

Image: Autel