The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

Autel Announces ADAS Equipment

December 23, 2020
Dec. 23, 2020—Autel has released a new product intended to streamline the calibration of advanced driver assistance systems, the Autel Intelligent ADAS IA800

The Intelligent ADAS AI800 comes equipped with six high-resolution cameras to ensure that OE specifications for calibrations are met each time. The system includes the industry's "most extensive" camera, radar, lidar, and night vision calibration coverage, per a press release.

The Intelligent ADAS AI800 saves technicians' time and ensures safe and proper repairs. Autel has yet to announce a release date for its Intelligent ADAS AI800. 

You must login or register in order to post a comment.