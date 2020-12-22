MENU

News

CCG Celebrating Year of Big Growth

December 22, 2020
KEYWORDS Acquisition CCG Certified Collision Group expansion Growth network


Dec. 22, 2020—Certified Collision Group has announced that it is on track to add more than 135 locations this year, leading it to surpass more than $2.4 billion in annual repairs.

According to a press release, CCG currently operates more than 525 locations across 39 states, with 50 vendor provider partners. 

“Five years ago, we founded CCG with a mission in mind: level the playing field for the OE-certified, best performing independent owner-operators,” CCG co-founder Luis Alonso says in the release. “CCG’s persistent exponential growth continues to validate and magnify the facts that our model creates consistent, performance-based and scale benefits for the industry’s best repairers, insurers, vendors, and OE’s.”

