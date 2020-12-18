Mitchell Predicts EVs on the Rise

Dec. 18, 2020—Mitchell International released its fourth quarter Industry Trend Report for 2020.

According to a press release, the report predicts trends that will impact 2021, such as the expansion of electric vehicles, prevalence of collision repair diagnostics, and a rise in accident severity.

"The events of 2020 have caused some lasting changes throughout the property and casualty industry," Mitchell CEO Alex Sun says in the release. "This year the industry has taken major steps forward in embracing new digital technology that not only helped us manage through 2020, but also have set us up to be more successful in the years to come."