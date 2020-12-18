MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1220Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Ins, Outs, and Arounds of Calibration

Having the Time You Need to Change

The Keys to One-on-One Meetings

Snap Shop: John Harris Body Shop

Staying Motivated in an ‘Off’ Year

Rebuild Respect

What’s Next After Right to Repair’s Passage?

Numbers: Differences Between DRP and Non-DRP Shops

Modernizing Your Marketing

Good Leaders, Poor Leaders

Make the Most of Each Phone Call

We're One Industry

News

Mitchell Predicts EVs on the Rise

December 18, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Connected Vehicles Electric Vehicles Industry Trends Report mitchell report Trends
qwerqwer

Dec. 18, 2020—Mitchell International released its fourth quarter Industry Trend Report for 2020. 

According to a press release, the report predicts trends that will impact 2021, such as the expansion of electric vehicles, prevalence of collision repair diagnostics, and a rise in accident severity. 

"The events of 2020 have caused some lasting changes throughout the property and casualty industry," Mitchell CEO Alex Sun says in the release. "This year the industry has taken major steps forward in embracing new digital technology that not only helped us manage through 2020, but also have set us up to be more successful in the years to come."

Related Articles

Mitchell Predicts Top Auto Trends for 2020

Electronic Parts Procurement on the Rise

You must login or register in order to post a comment.