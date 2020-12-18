Honda Recalls 1.4M Vehicles

Dec. 18, 2020—Honda is recalling 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S., and an additional 53,770 vehicles in Canada.

The U.S. vehicles are being recalled for issues with the driveshaft, window switches, and software, reports Driving. The Canadian vehicles are being recalled due to issues with rearview cameras, sliding door handles, and software, as well.

More than half of the U.S. recall affects Honda Accord models from 2018 to 2020, and 2019-2020 models of the Honda Insight. The remaining affected models include Civic Hybrids from 2012-2020, Fits from 2007 to 2014, Acura ILXs from 2013 to 2015, and Accords from 2013 to 2015.

Owners will be notified if their vehicle is under recall.