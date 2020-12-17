MENU

News

Original One Parts Acquires PartCycle

December 17, 2020
Dec. 17, 2020—Original One Parts recently acquired an e-commerce marketplace company for quality recycled OEM parts, PartCycle Technologies, LLC. 

According to a press release, PartCycle connects people who need auto parts to people who have them on its platform. Original One Parts provides certified OEM parts for independent shops, dealerships, and multi-shop operations.

“Original One Parts plans to leverage PartCycle's platform as a full-service e-commerce solution for our line of products,” Wade Hilburn, CEO of Original One Parts, says in the release. “PartCycle will immediately enhance Original One Parts technology capabilities, as well as expand our parts procurement and recycler relationships.”

